Letter to the editor: Greenhorn Vegetation Project goes too far

In 2017 the Forest Service met with collaborators, including the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and The Nature Conservancy, to plan the Greenhorn Vegetation Project in the Gravelly Landscape. The FS and collaborators hope to slash and burn over 16,000 acres in the Sheep Mountain roadless area. They claim that fire is needed to get rid of vegetation, including trees and shrubs, which are apparently degrading this landscape. They never actually noted why woodlands and wooded shrublands that are to be removed are not being used by wildlife. Elsewhere, such habitats provide important elk and mule deer winter range, elk and deer fawning/calving habitat, and key habitats for at least a dozen bird species identified as Montana Species of Concern.

The FS and collaborators also plan to burn sagebrush, because there is too much sagebrush present for sage grouse. Apparently, burning big holes in this sagebrush will create more grass for sage grouse (and cows). In addition to sage grouse, hunters will also supposedly benefit from the new roads and logging proposed outside of the Sheep Mountain roadless lands. With less security, elk will be easier to kill, unless they chose to avoid hunters by moving to private lands, an ongoing trend in Montana. Finally, the FS and collaborators concluded that long periods of spring helicopter use in the Greenhorn roadless lands will not really bother grizzly bears, including sow/cub groups, because 10 years of spring disturbances are considered to be “temporary.”