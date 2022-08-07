Letter to the editor: Griner is guilty

Boohoo! I wanna come home because Russia is being mean to me, please feel sorry for me! Me bad; hurry up, come get me! Call the President, Mom, he will get me out of this mess. Is that the message she wants everybody in the world to understand and accept? Really, how many of you can accept that message? Because I can't.

Dear Mom and Dad, I got busted over here in Russia for transporting illegal drugs in my luggage. The Russian government along with every other government in the world has laws against anyone having illegal drugs in his/her possession including luggage when boarding a plane to go anywhere in the world, regardless; no exceptions, zero tolerance and if caught with drugs you will be punished by the laws in that country. No if's, ands or buts.

I just want the Olympic committee, my wife, my mom and dad, siblings, NWBA and all sports fans and players all over the world to know I was wrong for having and taking illegal drugs and I am here today to say that I am guilty and received a fair trial by the evidence found in my luggage.

I want to apologize for my actions and do not hold any resentment to those who busted me with drugs and to all those who admire me, this is what happens when you get caught trying to do something illegal anywhere in the world. I did the crime I will do the time.

T. Anthony

Billings