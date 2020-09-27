Letter to the editor: Grow up

I have observed that when it comes to politics many among us would rather name call and berate, much like kids in a playground dispute. This childish action does nothing to make America a better place, in fact it degrades our culture and currently is leading to unrest and violence. We will not solve our problems acting as children by acting out because we do not agree or like someone. It is time we act like adults, roll up our sleeves and collectively join together to help solve problems instead of call names.
Until we act like adults and openly discuss our countries problems, search for common ground and form solutions which we can live with; we will digress as a nation and not move forward.
The founding fathers were wise to create a representative republic instead of a democracy. A true democracy results in chaos and does not provide a stable system of government within which we can have peace, learn, grow, pursue our dreams and better our experiment called America.
Name calling is a self-serving act and it makes the person very small in the eyes of the beholders.
Tom Scott
Worden
