Letter to the editor: Grow up

I have observed that when it comes to politics many among us would rather name call and berate, much like kids in a playground dispute. This childish action does nothing to make America a better place, in fact it degrades our culture and currently is leading to unrest and violence. We will not solve our problems acting as children by acting out because we do not agree or like someone. It is time we act like adults, roll up our sleeves and collectively join together to help solve problems instead of call names.