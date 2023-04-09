As I type out these words I am nagged by a feeling of futility concerning any efforts to limit the ownership of assault weapons and other firearms in our country. In the meantime mass shootings continue. The most repugnant scenario of all is when kids are shot, killed and wounded. To me this has now reached a level beyond insane. There are things that could be done but the supporters of gun ownership refer immediately to the second amendment of the Constitution as sacred beyond sacred.

This amendment was relevant back in its time when people owned firearms which were single shot and laborious to reload. There is no comparison to the automatic and very lethal firearms of today. The issue has become completely political when in fact it seems more like a public health issue and public safety issue.

It is probably going to take mass rallies and mass public outcry against these voices of irrationality to get the politicians' attention to limit access to these modern and lethal firearms. Either that or the firearm manufacturers and their supporters should be sued into oblivion.

George Sorensen

Billings