Letter to the editor: Gun for everyone a disaster

The far right seems to insist on its divisive political agenda bordering on the encouragement of violence in our country. Their looney and crazy use of confabulated information and conspiracy theories continues to grind out and apparently succeed in convincing some very gullible people that they might be peddling facts instead of total bunk. Adding to this looney propaganda stream is our Montana legislature seemingly bent on proliferating firearms to all citizens guaranteeing that guns will come into the possession of many of these unbalanced individuals who prefer aggression and force to dialogue and debate of the issues.

Limiting the use of firearms to guns for "hunting only" should be the limit in our state. I am concerned the current crazy push for "a gun for everyone and everyone for a gun" will lead to disaster, injury, and unnecessary loss of life. The "self-protection" argument is an agenda that will only feed into the motivation of aggressive and unbalanced crazies in our state and country.