Letter to the editor: Gun toters should consider their tactics

I'd like to ask the people who brought guns to last Sunday's Black Lives Matter protest: What were your rules of engagement? I assume your guns were loaded. What behavior by protesters would have made you use them? How prepared were you to keep cool if confronted with words only? If an oldster like me tried to intervene to keep peace, would I have become an enemy too? If you started to engage in physical violence, could you stop yourself once the adrenaline was going?
If you thought out your role beforehand, you had a clear picture of what would happen if things got out of hand. If you didn't think ahead, and were showing up “just in case,” then you were unpredictable, because escalation happens in a flash, fueled by emotion and unhindered by thought. While you have a right to protest peacefully, you do not have a right to go off half-cocked with a gun in your hand. I once saw a sign on a house, “Dog bites first, asks questions later.”
Please think of consequences as well as tactics before you appear here again.
Karen Ferguson
Billings
