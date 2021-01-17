Letter to the editor: Guns and pot

Are guns and marijuana now legal together in Montana according to state law? Montana lawmakers did not feel that it is illegal or dangerous for an individual to have a gun on their person and purchase marijuana. Legislators did not address that state and federal law do not see eye to eye on this issue and has left it up to the discretion of dispensaries to self police and left citizens to believe that they are 100% legal. Truth is, Montana lawmakers need educated about law before implementing the law.