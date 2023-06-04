Reading the May 30 Billings Gazette, there is a story about the Billings' City Council "loosening" its prohibitions against the carrying of firearms in city owned public buildings. Referendum 130 limits the power of local governments to regulate the carrying of firearms in local jurisdictions in Montana.

This strikes me as really crazy. Are we reverting to the era of "Gunsmoke" and other old west scenarios when the local undertaker advertised, "you plug 'em we plant 'em"?

Guns are dangerous and lethal and present a public health crisis. It is not a mental health problem but simply an access to firearms problem. Also it is absurd to encourage firearm possession for protection of self and family. Our law enforcement departments are charged with protection of the public from criminal harm.

Also, firearms around the household often result in death and injury due to family conflict and anger at each other. Also, children are known to find these weapons to play with them resulting in injury or death.

God save us from the notion that guns bolster our strength and protection against malevolent forces.

George Sorensen

Billings