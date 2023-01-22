Letter to the editor: Guns need to be regulated

An encouraging report came out recently that deaths from cancer over all diagnoses had decreased significantly in the past decade and a half. There continue to be some forms of cancer however which remain difficult to cure or to bring to remission with treatment.

While this news is truly welcome there appears to be another deadly public health threat which has been on the increase in the past 10-20 years: death by gun violence. Some sources believe that deaths from gun violence (over half are by suicide) have increased by about 33% in that time.

This is rather alarming to say the least. The U.S. is apparently the leader in this statistic. We seem to be a gun culture with all kinds of excuses for why we cannot or should not control or regulate guns. One of the most common defenses of gun ownership is self protection and protection of one's family. However among these people there are many unintended deaths due to gun violence by children locating and firing them or by adults whom are quarreling violently and using a weapon to intimidate but then accidental firing it and seriously harming or killing a family member or friend.