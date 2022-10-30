Letter to the Editor: Gustafson applies law to facts fairly and impartially

If you unexpectedly end up in a hospital with a medical emergency, who would you choose for your care: an inexperienced doctor who until recently had careers in non-medical callings, or a physician with 20 plus years of medical experience? Just as we could end up in the hospital needing major medical attention, any one of us could end up in a courtroom, our life and well-being dependent on judges who hold our future in their hands. Would you want a judge with previous non-legal careers, or a judge who has spent more than half her professional life as a courtroom judge using her experience and knowledge of the law deciding your case?

If my life, freedom and future hung in the balance in court, I would feel safe and confident if the judge was Ingrid Gustafson, because she has dedicated herself to understanding the facts of cases and applying the law to those facts. I’ve read that her opponent is business friendly, offers “fresh reasoning,” has been a political staffer, has lobbied for various special interests. In other words, he has an agenda. An agenda he would bring to a position that requires fairness and impartiality — which means no agenda.

I keep on hearing the old, tired buzz words meant to scare you about candidates because her opponent can’t come up with anything else. Ingrid Gustafson has a wealth of judicial experience, and she applies the law to the facts fairly and impartially — exactly the qualifications all of us should want (and might someday need) in a judge. Vote Gustafson for Supreme Court.

Adela Awner

Billings