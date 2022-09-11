 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Gustafson for supreme court

Many people want a pet judge — obedient to their interests and unable to think independently. Ingrid Gustafson is no one’s pet.

I’ve been a Montana state district judge twice — first in the 4th Judicial District (now Missoula and Mineral Counties) from 1978 until 1989, recently in the 19th Judicial District (Lincoln County) from 2011 until 2017. I’ve seen Justice Gustafson’s work — read her opinions and listened to her discussions at judicial conferences. I know that she follows and interprets the law reasonably and intelligently. She doesn’t play favorites. She pays attention to the record. She is overwhelmingly honest. I’ve never seen anyone more suited for the bench, and few her equal.

Please vote to reelect Ingrid Gustafson as a Justice on the Montana Supreme Court.

Jim Wheelis

Missoula

