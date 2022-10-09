Letter to the editor: Gustafson serves all regardless of party affiliation

In response to Barry Usher’s letter to the editor regarding Justice Gustafson, let’s be honest. It was Republican Gov. Judy Martz who first appointed Justice Gustafson to the District Court. Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock then appointed her to the Supreme Court.

Now Former Republican Gov. Marc Racicot recommends we re-elect her again. Why? Because she has served us all no matter our party affiliation “with fidelity, integrity and tireless dedication to the people of Montana for 19 years. Throughout, she has abided by her oath to impartially and independently support, defend and protect our Constitution and the rule of law.“

Beholden to none, Justice Gustafson has handled nearly 16,000 cases in our courts, on public record, for all Montanans to see.

Beholden to Barry Usher’s political party, her opponent James Brown has his performance as PSC Chair to compare…and let’s be honest, there is plenty to hide there. In addition, he is a former lobbyist who helped take a case to the U.S. Supreme Court to keep dark money in politics in Montana…and won. There is a clear choice for Montana Supreme Court justice, and it is not James Brown. Re-elect Ingrid Gustafson.

Julie Hippler

Billings