Letter to the editor: Gustafson will keep the court nonpartisan

Volumes have been written about the importance of a nonpartisan judicial system to any democracy. As our political divides continue to deepen (and even threaten the status of our democracy) the need for judges with sequential experience concerning equal, nonpartisan adjudication of law has never been greater.

In the Gustafson/Brown race for the Montana Supreme Court, James Brown comes to the campaign with no experience as a judge at any level. He has a demonstrated dislike of public lands, public access and public hunting and fishing. There is concern that his campaign is funded in part by wealthy individuals eager to transfer Montana’s public trust resources into their own private property. His background and his campaign advertising are extremely partisan.

Mr. Brown comes to this race because he was hand-picked by Montana politicians eager to reshape Montana’s legal and judicial landscapes to better accommodate their agenda.

Mr. Brown would be part of an agenda that includes dismantling at least part of Montana’s State Constitution and replacing it with foundational legal guidance of a lower protective standard. These politicians will continue bringing legislation forward designed to weaken the Supreme Court’s political independence. They also plan to politicize the Supreme Court by placing a judge(s) on the court with a stronger dedication to political obligations than impartial adjudication of law.

James Brown would be a political judge who would best serve the politicians who helped put him in place. The ideal of equal justice for all deserves better.

Vote Gustafson for a continued nonpartisan court designed to serve us all equally.

Craig Flentie

Lewistown