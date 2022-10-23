Letter to the editor: Gustafson will protect Constitution

The race for Montana Supreme Court is an important one. Our Montana Constitution protects our public schools, our public lands, our voting rights and our right to privacy. All of these rights have been protected by Justice Ingrid Gustafson.

She is a life-long public servant with a demonstrated commitment to our communities and has served on the Montana Supreme Court since 2017. Gustafson knows we value our freedoms in Montana, and our Montana Constitution protects our rights and shields us from overreach by politicians and special interests who try to take away our rights.

That’s why, as Montana Supreme Court Justice, Gustafson puts protecting our Montana Constitution first. A vote to re-elect Ingrid Gustafson is a vote to protect our public schools, our public lands, and our individual right to privacy.

Nancy Scott

Laurel