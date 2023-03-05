In 2019, ballot Initiative 190 legalized recreational marijuana. The initiative allocated tax revenue to many programs, including Habitat Montana. The 67th Legislature solidified funding allocations in HB 701. Now, during our 68th session, the governor’s office is trying to take funding from Habitat Montana and reallocate it to other programs.

Habitat Montana was started in 1987 and it has expanded wildlife management areas, including critical winter range for many of Montana’s wildlife species. In the last year alone, Habitat Montana has created access to 100,000 acres of public lands.

In addition to WMA expansion, Habitat Montana also contributes to conservation easement funding — furthering public access to over 70 areas in Montana. Conservation easements help farmers and ranchers keep their property together and guarantee land access in perpetuity, meaning these areas will not be subdivided and lost to the public for recreational access.

A loss of funding for Habitat Montana is a loss for outdoor recreation in our great state, which is a loss of quality time with family and friends. Not everyone agrees with recreational marijuana, but the people of Montana love outdoor recreation. As a shop owner in the marijuana industry, I want to see the tax revenue from our sales continue to increase public land access, recreation opportunities, and wildlife habitat. Join me in letting our legislature know Habitat Montana funding should not change.

Brett Flower

Belgrade