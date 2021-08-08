Letter to the Editor: Halting climate change is vital for Montana's future

We may not agree on much anymore as Montanans, but I think we can all agree that we want our children and all future generations to enjoy the Montana we knew as kids. This summer has been a stark warning of what’s to come if we continue to drag our feet on climate change: scorching hot days, drought, and oppressive smoke from life-threatening wildfires. While a problem of this magnitude will require a multi-pronged approach, one solution within our grasp is a price on carbon. This common-sense policy is easy to enact, spurs economic innovation, levels the energy playing field, and will help us stay internationally competitive. Putting a price on carbon pollution will get us to net-zero and help save lives and livelihoods.