Letter to the Editor: Halting climate change is vital for Montana's future

We may not agree on much anymore as Montanans, but I think we can all agree that we want our children and all future generations to enjoy the Montana we knew as kids. This summer has been a stark warning of what’s to come if we continue to drag our feet on climate change: scorching hot days, drought, and oppressive smoke from life-threatening wildfires. While a problem of this magnitude will require a multi-pronged approach, one solution within our grasp is a price on carbon. This common-sense policy is easy to enact, spurs economic innovation, levels the energy playing field, and will help us stay internationally competitive. Putting a price on carbon pollution will get us to net-zero and help save lives and livelihoods.
At this very moment, our senators are deciding which climate policies to include in their draft Budget Reconciliation bill, which can pass with 51 votes. Email or call Sens. Daines and Tester today to tell them you want a better future for your kids and grand kids, and that you support putting a price on carbon in the Reconciliation bill. By taking just a few minutes, your voice can be heard. Now is the time for action: because if not now, then when?
Joseph Hauck
Belgrade