I spent almost 30 years in the military, a majority of which was in positions that included responsibility for classified information, up to and including top secret and higher involving nuclear weapons, war plans, and intelligence information garnered from satellites. I cannot imagine leaving the service with some of that information and storing it in my bathroom, my ballroom (if I had one), my garage, or elsewhere in my home.

Too many of the politicians and citizens who are forgiving have no idea of the potential impact of the content of such documents. Most of them have never been responsible for similar information. If you want to get a sense of the magnitude of the violations of our politicians who took home such “souvenirs,” I suggest you talk to someone who dealt with this kind of material like former military communicators, intelligence staff members, or dealt with special (nuclear) weapons or Foreign Service Officers who worked in our embassies. Too much of the verbiage on this subject is like a person from Mississippi explaining how to deal with Montana wildfires.