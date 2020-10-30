Letter to the editor: Hard to believe endorsement

To the Editorial Board:
Why would you expect that "this experiment" of voting for an extreme right wing candidate for governor would end any differently in Montana than it did in Kansas and Oklahoma? A well-known quote says, "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result." It is hard to believe your justification for endorsing Gianforte.
Sandra Short
Laurel
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!