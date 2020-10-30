 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Hard to believe endorsement

To the Editorial Board:

Why would you expect that "this experiment" of voting for an extreme right wing candidate for governor would end any differently in Montana than it did in Kansas and Oklahoma? A well-known quote says, "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result." It is hard to believe your justification for endorsing Gianforte.

Sandra Short

Laurel

