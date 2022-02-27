Letter to the editor: Hate mandates? Then let women choose

You can't have it both ways. I've seen the news coverage of the protests over vaccine mandates and mask mandates. I see a lot of MAGA hats and Trump signs, so I assume the majority of these protesters are Republicans.

A common statement being made by protesters and Republican politicians across all news outlets is: "They want the right to choose what happens to their bodies."

I couldn't agree more. Every adult American should have the right to choose what happens to their body. That "right to choose" includes women's right to choose.

I say to all those protesters and Republican legislatures, "you can't have it both ways." You don't want the government to mandate what you do to your body, and women do not want you to mandate what they do to their bodies.

Joe Nelson

Joliet

