Letter to the editor: Hateful leadership

Your toughness performance won’t keep you from getting the virus. The virus doesn’t care how tough you are. It’s tougher. The long-haul impacts of COVID-19 can become preexisting conditions for President Trump, Sen. Daines and Rep. Gianforte to eliminate from insurance coverage. They have been hoping COVID-19 eliminates a lot of “olds” to save Social Security dollars before they cut it. If Blacks and other people of color die, it’s OK because that’s the hatred Trump, Daines and Gianforte bring to this travesty. Those results are what kept the president from taking part in care or prevention of COVID-19, and he felt it would affect mostly blue states, exacting his revenge.

This president destroyed every institution of government. Rules and customs of decency and expertise are destroyed; Congress, ignored. The Justice Department is privileged treatment only for this outlaw president, and its interference into a hateful president’s vendettas is sickening America.

You have joined this president in his ignorance, phony religiosity and selfish dishonesty. Many of you have sold your souls to this devil for your taxes, the stock market, and lack of regulation. More of you have joined this president’s open racist hatred for people of color. Blaming them for imagined slights and fears although you are some of Earth’s most favored people.