Our family has hiked and fished the streams and lakes of the Beartooth Mountains for more than 100 years. The flood of June 12, 2022, destroyed trails, campgrounds, roads and cabins. Elk and Island lakes are gone. Of course we are working with the Forest Service to rebuild the land we love.
Hats off to Sen. Jon Tester for somehow getting emergency funding through this divided Congress to help pay for this effort. The press, whether paper or internet, daily emphasize the differences between our elected officials and often ignore the important work that they get done through compromise. Bravo Senator.
David Fratt Cunningham
Santa Fe, New Mexico