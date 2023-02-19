I am a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage, I would suggest you never call one of the persons I love by anything but their name.
Their name, sir, is the name as they are enrolled in school in Montana. It is against the law to call my child or grandchild or greatgrandchild anything other than their name as they tell you. I say it is unlawful. Their name is their name, not one you say is lawful. Not a name you, Rep. Ler, R-Savage, have deemed lawful or unlawful.
My kid is a great kid, gay, straight or transgender. I just happen to have a gay grown son. He is a great, good, law-abiding man. He loves me and I love him more than you can imagine. Do not call my child by his dead name. If you must speak or write his name, he is William Whitman Wood, Sharon’s gay kid.
Sharon V. Wood
