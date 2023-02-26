This mean-spirited bill’s intent is imposing a minority’s religious beliefs on all Montanans. It must not pass. Why? 1) It implies that schools and libraries are full of obscene materials like smutty magazines. They are not. If an employee brought obscene materials to school, there are already legal remedies available to school officials to remove a teacher from their position. 2) This bill is not about keeping our children safe. Rather it is an attempt to classify as obscene materials that mention LGBTQ youth and trans youth. 3) This bill encroaches on the rights and responsibilities of elected school board members. It will remove local control of schools and curricula and transfer it to the legislative body.