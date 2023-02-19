I am a Christian and a moderate conservative commenting on HB 361. This bill is so incredibly mean-spirited and demeaning. And what a waste of time for a so-called lawmaker to come up with and the Legislature to spend time on. Jesus would look at Brandon Ler with sorrow in His eyes and ask, "Why?"

Are there not already a myriad of ways to create strife and conflict among human beings? I don't understand a lot of what is going on in contemporary culture, but I do know that practicing kindness and acknowledging another's humanity is ultra important. "Do unto others as you would have done unto you."