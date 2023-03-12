Representative Paul Fielder's HB 372 is a nightmare and must be stopped. This bill would elevate trapping of wildlife to a "constitutional right" on par with Montana's right to a clean and healthful environment.

Trapping animals is cruel. Animals of all kinds suffer in traps at they wait to be killed.

Trapping is practiced by a very small percentage of Montanans yet Fielder wants to force all of us to live with it. Trapping is indiscriminate and often catches animals that are not the target.

HB 372 would also make hunting, fishing and trapping the primary means of wildlife management in Montana, superseding science-based management. This would be a grave mistake.

Trapping is a threat to people and pets. Traps are dangerous and are often well concealed. Many pet dogs have been caught in traps. Traps can injure people as well. HB 372 will turn our public lands and trails into a minefield of traps.

Please ask your representative to oppose HB 372.

Montanans already have the constitutional right to fish and hunt. Trapping is a barbaric practice that has no place in the modern world.

Phil Knight

Bozeman