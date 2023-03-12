HB 635 — the bill that would give wealthy absentee landowners elk tags while Montana hunters get nothing in return — is in clear violation of of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation which states:

1) Wildlife resources are conserved and held in trust for all citizens

2) Every person has an equal opportunity under the law to participate in hunting and fishing

But besides the fact that HB 635 flies in the face of the NA model and is a way to privatize wildlife, this bill will have minimal impact on public lands crowding — if any — and would set a dangerous precedent and open the door for other guaranteed tags.

How many hunters will this really move from public to private? How many nonresident landowners own 2,500 contiguous acres or more in Montana (the requirement for this)? How many of them hunt? How many of them aren’t drawing licenses already? And how many of them are currently hunting public and not just their own property?

Only the few remaining are the ones you can confidently point to as hunters who would be moved to private rather than public if HB 635 passes. It’s a very small number, and certainly not worth this clear violation of the NA Model, or the precedent this would create.

This isn't New Mexico. This isn't Utah. This isn't Texas.

This is Montana.

And if you want to keep it that way, ask your state senator to oppose HB 635.

Doug Krings

Lewistown