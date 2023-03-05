A new solar installation on a home, business or municipal building is neither straightforward nor inexpensive, but that rarely stands in the way of people who truly believe that producing their own power from a clean, renewable resource is the right thing to do. Every year I hear the same motivating principles from our newest wave of clients as I did in the 2000’s: a sense of independence gleaned from producing their own power, financial prudence in hedging against rising energy costs, and a desire to leave a better world for our kids that is less dependent on carbon-based energy sources.

But that all is under attack right now in the Montana legislature by House Bill 643. This bill threatens to undermine rooftop solar in Montana by reducing the rate that utility customers with net-metered solar systems would receive for the electricity produced by their system. Such a change would discourage homeowners, businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities from investing in renewable energy and ultimately Montana businesses that provide good paying jobs in their communities.

In 2019, the Public Service Commission ruled that there should be no changes to the credit that rooftop solar users receive for the electricity they generate. This bill also tries to circumvent that decision, while attempting to remove the Commission’s authority over net-metering rate determination.

This is bad legislation that favors out-of-state investors in public utilities at the expense of local Montana citizens and businesses. Contact your representatives today and urge them to vote no on HB 643.

Conor Darby (partner & CEO, OnSite Energy, Inc.)

Bozeman