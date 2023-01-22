Letter to the editor: HB202 is pro-life, not anti-gun

Senators Hinebauch and McGillvray authored a guest opinion Wednesday, Jan. 18, speaking to bills on hunting, huckleberries, veterans and accountability; each is moving forward with bipartisan support!

Another article in Wednesday's paper titled: “Gun-related legislation struggles to be debated”, is more reflective of the legislation that's moving forward (or not). Our legislators ought to reread the Second Amendment — it speaks to “a well regulated militia.” I’m not anti-gun. I grew up in a family that had more guns than the Symbionese Liberation Army.

I have many friends who served in the military. They tell me any/all branches address erratic behavior exhibited by servicemen, when it rises to the level of “posing a serious risk to themselves or others.” This might be referred to as: “the establishment of extreme risk protection orders.” This is akin to the legislation proposed in HB202, which on Jan. 13, Republican members on the House Judiciary Committee refused to open up for debate. No debate. This despite significant testimony favoring the bill from families who had lost loved ones to suicide, after witnessing the deceased posing a serious risk to themselves and others.

I (most Montanans) am in agreement that the “huckleberry freedom bill” is a good bill. Montanans also believe there are good gun laws that don't intrude on the Second Amendment’s rights. Legislators who are all-in on huckleberries, but AWOL when it comes to suicide, is nonsensical. This bill is pro-life, not anti-gun; ask your representative on this Judiciary committee to rethink their opposition.

Jim Edwards

Helena