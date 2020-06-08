Letter to the editor: Health and safety are top priorities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The health and safety of my customers and employees is always a top priority for me as a small business owner. The public health stay-at-home orders recently implemented by the Yellowstone County health officer and the governor have impacted my businesses as well as other local hotels and restaurants.

Much as I wish these restrictions weren’t necessary, I support the public health protection measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. As a member of the RiverStone Board of Health, I know that the restrictions are the best way to slow the spread of this virus. I want our businesses to return to much more normal operation soon, but that won’t happen if COVID-19 is still a raging pandemic.

This is a short-term loss for long-term health of our employees and community. I am reminded of the Fram oil filter commercial from years ago that said, “Pay me now or pay me later.”

The people of my community matter to me and I will do what I can to keep them healthy, even when that adversely affects my business for a while.

Billings is a great city with outstanding health care and public health leaders. We will get through this trying time together by putting our priority on health and safety.

Steve Wahrlich