Letter to the editor: Health and safety are top priorities

The health and safety of my customers and employees is always a top priority for me as a small business owner. The public health stay-at-home orders recently implemented by the Yellowstone County health officer and the governor have impacted my businesses as well as other local hotels and restaurants.
Much as I wish these restrictions weren’t necessary, I support the public health protection measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. As a member of the RiverStone Board of Health, I know that the restrictions are the best way to slow the spread of this virus. I want our businesses to return to much more normal operation soon, but that won’t happen if COVID-19 is still a raging pandemic.
This is a short-term loss for long-term health of our employees and community. I am reminded of the Fram oil filter commercial from years ago that said, “Pay me now or pay me later.”
The people of my community matter to me and I will do what I can to keep them healthy, even when that adversely affects my business for a while.
Billings is a great city with outstanding health care and public health leaders. We will get through this trying time together by putting our priority on health and safety.
Steve Wahrlich
ClockTower Inn
Stella’s Kitchen and Bakery
Billings
