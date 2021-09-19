Letter to the editor: Health care workers are exhausted

We have heard from our local hospital executives that their health care systems are in crisis. This is not the news we want to hear, but the facts are that health care workers are in another cycle of endless work and sad outcomes for those who die of COVID-19. Worse yet, we have learned that the patients in the hospitals are younger than before, between 20 and 65. These are ages of workers who keep the Billings economy going.

A friend of mine who is in the middle of pandemic care has shared with me that she is exhausted in body and soul. Her job requires her to schedule nurses for shifts in the ICU. She does the best she can, but sometimes she can’t fill the empty slots and she takes a shift more than she should. In the last week, Montana has averaged 89.9 COVID patients. The last time these numbers occurred was early December 2020 at the peak of the first pandemic.

Those of us who are healthy must not ignore what is happening to health care workers and their patients. During the first pandemic, we made noise in the evening to show our solidarity. Kind neighbors brought food for nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists and hospital support staff. Some donated money to pay for daycare and other needs. It’s time to do that again. We are fortunate to have excellent health care in our community, but we should do our part to get all of us through this challenging time.