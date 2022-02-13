Letter to the editor: Health care workers deserve our gratitude

Last week I became a COVID statistic when I tested positive for the virus. Thank God my three Moderna vaccinations tempered my symptoms from a possible hospitalization to stay at home cold-like symptoms.

Because I have underlying health issues, I was grateful that my medical providers were there when I needed them for COVID treatment. We should applaud our health care providers who are on the front lines of this pandemic. They deserve our gratitude and respect instead of being criticized with skepticism and unfounded conspiracy theories.

Last September, the Stanford Medicine News Center discussed misinformation on vaccinations and noted, "grace and patience, rather than shaming, also play a role. You may need to repeat 14 times — the vaccines are safe, the vaccines are effective — for someone to finally accept it.”

My son, who is studying to become a physicians assistant, will be part of the new generation of those who selflessly serve all of us with outstanding health care. Each of us can do our part of help each other through these uncertain times. And, we are fortunate to live in Montana with great health care providers — at such a time as this.

Ed Nilson

Red Lodge

