Letter to the editor: Health care workers need to be vaccinated

Let me get this straight. Instead of doing what is right and moral, you as a health care worker would prefer to quit what is your calling than to get the vaccine? That you would put in jeopardy the very lives that have been entrusted to you. That comes across as a cavalier attitude toward our responsibility. The vaccine protects you, your patients, your family, and friends. Something just doesn’t add up. Doesn’t that fact bother your conscience? You would rather risk not only your life but those in close proximity. Everybody’s life hangs in the balance when you choose not to do anything and everything in your power to protect those in your care.
I am a direct support professional in a group home with adults with developmental disabilities. We take our job duties seriously. We do whatever is deemed necessary to endure the safety and well-being of our residents. We as their caregivers go above and beyond to do what is in their best interest. We don’t shirk our responsibilities. Our residents are already compromised as is with their challenges; why compound them at their expense just because we are faced with a pandemic of epic proportion?
I chose not to lower my standards and make the poor decision not to get the shot. I wanted immunity from a disease that is as rampant as our wildfires. This just boggles my mind. I cannot fathom why as a collective whole of medical professionals would not get the vaccine. Sort of like an oxymoron; hospitals are at capacity. Here we are to set and be an example for our residents and patients who are being treated for the very thing you’re fighting against.
This is just so hard for me to wrap my head around that reasoning. COVID/Delta is not a fallacy. It is viable only to the degree that you accept the urgency. My apologies, but that borders on idiocy. It’s up to each one of us to set a unified example to our community and society. This is not the time to stand down, but to step up.
Jennie Bodine
Billings