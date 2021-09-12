Letter to the editor: Health care workers need to be vaccinated

Let me get this straight. Instead of doing what is right and moral, you as a health care worker would prefer to quit what is your calling than to get the vaccine? That you would put in jeopardy the very lives that have been entrusted to you. That comes across as a cavalier attitude toward our responsibility. The vaccine protects you, your patients, your family, and friends. Something just doesn’t add up. Doesn’t that fact bother your conscience? You would rather risk not only your life but those in close proximity. Everybody’s life hangs in the balance when you choose not to do anything and everything in your power to protect those in your care.

I am a direct support professional in a group home with adults with developmental disabilities. We take our job duties seriously. We do whatever is deemed necessary to endure the safety and well-being of our residents. We as their caregivers go above and beyond to do what is in their best interest. We don’t shirk our responsibilities. Our residents are already compromised as is with their challenges; why compound them at their expense just because we are faced with a pandemic of epic proportion?