Letter to the editor: 'Hearts have become small'

The better off we get, the worse we get?

Shortly before leaving Japan in April of 2001 I asked three of my neighbors the same question. They were all in their 50s and the question was, "What's the biggest difference between Japan now and Japan 50 years ago?"

They all gave me essentially the same answer, perhaps best expressed by a woman whose coffee shop saw a lot of me: "Fifty years ago we had only a few possessions and very little money. But we had big generous hearts. Now we have lots of possessions and lots of money, but our hearts have become small and hard. Now it's all about money."

The answer reminded me of something Jesus said, which isn't quoted all that often: "It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God."

So the better off we get materially, the worse off we become spiritually? Maybe not in every case, but in general I'd say that seems to be how it works.

Richard Miller

Thermopolis, Wyo.

