Letter to the editor: Help end war on COVID-19

People who refuse to wear a mask and social distance have lost their sense of patriotism. Patriotism isn’t carrying a gun and waiving a flag. Patriotism is answering the call when your country needs you. When I was younger we had the draft. When we received that letter telling us to report to the induction center. I didn’t hear a lot of people saying the government was taking away our rights. That was during the Vietnam War. Most went, and some who disagreed either fled the country or took a stand and suffered the consequences. I went to Vietnam.

I personally think the federal government should mandate mask wearing and social distancing, and there should be consequences for those who refuse to comply, just like during the draft. This is no less a call to duty. In Vietnam we lost 60,000 people. With COVID-19 we have lost over 260,000 in a much shorter this time. This is a war, folks! A war against a virus that takes men, women, and children, young and old. For those of you who think it is a hoax or that our government is taking away our rights and do not think of helping end this attack on our country by wearing a mask or social distancing, you might want to reconsider your definition of patriotism. Wear a mask. Social distance. Answer the call to duty.