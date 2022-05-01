Letter to the editor: Help get Gary Buchanan on the ballot

I am writing this letter in support of the independent candidacy of Gary Buchanan to be our next representative in the U.S. House of Representatives. I am proud to say that I have known Gary for many years and there is not a finer individual in the state of Montana. His campaign emphasizes national defense and support for Ukraine, fiscal restraint, real economic development, and access to public lands. These positions are firmly in the mainstream of the people of Montana.

This is shown by the joint endorsement of Gary by two longtime political rivals that of Mark Racicot (R) and Dorothy Bradley (D) (rivals in the 1993 election for Montana governor). That they jointly came out in support of Gary shows what a unifying force he will be in our more and more divided political world.

Right now the way you can show your support, if you are a registered voter, is to sign the petition admitting him to candidacy. Right now, about half of the number of people required have signed. To get information on signing call 406 696-5026 or email info@BuchananforMontana.com and you will be contacted about how to sign for him.

Thank you for supporting Gary.

Bernard Rose

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0