Letter to the editor: Help needed for dementia care

As Congress considers additional actions to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, they should take steps to relieve the tremendous strain that this crisis is putting on our state’s most vulnerable populations, their caregivers, and the nonprofits who serve them including the 73,000 Montanans impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

I have seen first-hand how this is impacting so many people I love and care about suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s, as well as the caregivers, volunteers and non-profits who support them.

I am urging Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines, and Rep. Greg Gianforte to include provisions to help Montanans with Alzheimer’s and dementia in additional COVID-19 relief legislation.

Including the Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act would give justice personnel the tools they need to prevent elder abuse and exploitation during this uncertain time. Passing the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act would ensure that Montanans have a comprehensive care plan in place as they try to stay healthy through this pandemic. And providing access to credit for nonprofits like the Alzheimer’s Association will keep vital services flowing now when folks need it the most.

Rachel Court

Billings

