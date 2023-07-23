I am writing to inform your readers about the impending closure of Liberty Place, Bootstrap Ranch in Belgrade, resulting from the statewide shortage of staffing for assisted care facilities. Closing Bootstrap Ranch will be a significant loss to the state and those served by the facility. I am aware of this problem because I am guardian for a resident there. Finding her a new facility is extremely difficult.

Bootstrap Ranch is one of three facilities operated by Liberty Place. These facilities offer long-term care to people who are severely disabled following brain injury. I’m sure your readers have a friend or loved one who suffers from some sort of acquired brain injury. Bootstrap Ranch provides service and care in a community-based program to help these people live at their highest level of independence.

Presently, Bootstrap Ranch has three main challenges to continuing operation: post-pandemic staffing, getting new clients admitted (post pandemic), and a decrease in the number of Montana Medicaid waivers. The greatest of these is post-pandemic staffing.

A person can get paid more flipping burgers than providing basic care to those in nursing and assisted living facilities. The increase in the base wage for new hires without experience since the pandemic, contributed to the decrease in direct care staff at the ranch. The shortage of direct care staff has forced the facility to bring in contract labor at higher costs. Increasing Bootstrap Ranch revenues to accommodate the need to increase wages will help solve the staffing problems.

Aside from revenues brought in through Medicaid waivers, Bootstrap Ranch relies heavily on grants and donations. Since the pandemic, donations from these sources have diminished significantly. If any readers are willing and able to assist, with donations or as volunteers, please contact the Liberty Place administration 406-287-9887.

Wiley W. Walters

Ennis