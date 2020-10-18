Letter to the editor: Help United Way build a better community

2020 has severely impacted Yellowstone County. Pandemic illness, natural catastrophes and social conflicts have resulted in financial hardship, homelessness and families on the brink. Our community is reeling from amplified domestic violence, mental health crisis, increased substance abuse, lack of affordable medical care, and social isolation. Beyond basic necessities, there are social, cultural and economic poverties eroding our community.

This where United Way of Yellowstone County provides help and hope.

While our partner agencies, nonprofits and churches respond to immediate needs by providing food, clothing and shelter, United Way fights the root causes of poverty by preparing students for high school graduation, housing our homeless neighbors, and guiding hard-working families towards economic stability. We’re championing for systemic change and supporting more than 150 community-based organizations.

If our community is to become what it should be, what it deserves, then we all must reach out to care for those who are in need. Together, we can LIVE UNITED and provide community for those that have none. It’s easy to mind our own business. It takes a little more effort to mind the community. When we care for others, their issues become our issues.