The Gallatin community sits in a beautiful valley where residents enjoy their winter activities. However, for Bozeman's growing community of folks experiencing homelessness, their only space away from the cold is our warming shelters.

According to Montana Free Press, from 2021 to 2022 we saw a 79% increase in the use of our warming shelters. This significant increase brings forth concerns about the health and wellness of individuals experiencing homelessness in Bozeman.

In order to answer this health crisis, a group of Montana representatives has created a plan to create better health care opportunities for these individuals around Montana. This plan includes House Bill 507, which allocates funding to help individuals who require short-term medical care, and is currently being heard by the Human Services Committee.

In order to continue moving toward equal human rights for all Montanans, we as a community need to stand with those who are seeking to change the face of homelessness in Montana. By funding the creation of shelters and adequate health care for individuals experiencing homelessness in Montana, we, as a community, can impact the lives of thousands who seek safe, secure housing and fair health care. To support these movements you can reach out to your legislators about the importance of medical care and shelters for those in your community who face homelessness.

Kendall Ryan

Bozeman