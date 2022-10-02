Letter to the editor: Here's why Denis Pitman's write-in campaign matters

Many are asking, why is Denis Pitman running a write-in campaign? Because the county's direction is at stake for the next several years. Most voters couldn’t pick Mark Morse out of a lineup, have no idea who he is. Unfortunately, significant issues of the candidates’ qualifications got buried in the primary.

Mark Morse’s campaign was operated by Commissioner John Ostlund who kept the focus on MetraPark management, suggesting that Pitman would bring in a California company to hijack MetraPark, marginalizing local organizations.

Actually, commissioners Pitman and Jones proposed consideration of private management. Under government management, taxpayers subsidize MetraPark $2 million a year. When the Billings Chamber brought in mayors from Nampa and Sioux Falls to discuss their experiences with privatization, Morse didn’t show up.

Ostlund openly recruited Mark to run against Denis and instigated a failed recall petition of Jones. In a defining moment at the June 14 Commission meeting, Mark exposed the plan as he yelled “You’re next Don.” Elections should be about the candidate’s qualifications. Pitman served on the City Council, and the Commission. He is past-president of four organizations. You don’t get elected president of service organizations if you’re difficult to work with. Mark’s record consists of 12 years in the Sheriffs Reserve. Many have questioned his skills at working with people. At a debate in Lockwood, Mark’s inability to communicate effectively was indisputably on full display. These are huge differences that will impact the future of Yellowstone County.

Dick Pence

Billings