Letter to the editor: High school association pushing out soccer officials

Watch out this soccer season high school players, coaches, and parents. When you get discouraged because you don’t have a full crew of three officials or maybe someone who you think doesn’t do a great job, know this; in a time where recruitment and retainment is low, officials around the state got together and proposed some changes to the Montana High School Association.

Many of our officials are getting older and retiring, and we are trying to recruit new younger officials. This is hard when MHSA policy discourages new referees from joining due to increasing fees, no compensation for driving up to 100 miles roundtrip, and no compensation to assignors providing a service to the school despite the expectation that each pool provides this service.

Items, requests, and proposals were brought to MHSA last fall and were denied. Those same items, requests, and proposals were again brought up in the spring and denied. In a sport where we have too many soccer games and not enough officials MOA/MHSA is making it very difficult to be a MOA soccer official.

I have been officiating soccer for 25 years and have worked with a variety of organizations, and MHSA is by far the hardest to work for. MHSA only cares about themselves and what’s best for them. Some cities around the state have chosen to take a stand and dissolve official pools. These officials will not be spending countless hours assigning officials to games for free and driving up to a 100 miles round trip without compensation anymore.

MHSA met with soccer official leaders around the state in mid-July with the hopes of compromise, but only to be told no again.

Players, coaches, and parents if you are disappointed with what you see on the field this upcoming season, I urge you to let your athletic directors, and the staff at MHSA know your concerns.

Shawn O'Brien

Billings