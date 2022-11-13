Letter to the editor: Highway 212 should be plowed

The Gazette’s story on plowing U.S. Highway 212 was incomplete, and I encourage journalists to come to our town to speak with locals to understand the benefits of opening the Highway. This is no longer a divided issue. Over 90% of the people and businesses have voted and petitioned for the plug to be plowed. Those in favor of plowing the plug are working toward a solution that meets everyone's needs. Journalists should cover what the community has planned for our future, instead of speaking with non-locals and reiterating old themes that no longer characterize our town.

Most of those supporting the ‘Protect out Plug’ group do not live in Cooke City, yet journalists continue to exploit inaccurate statements vocalized by outsiders. For example, Zavora and WSSA are opposed to the plug being plowed, yet neither actually live in Cooke City year around. Their safety and livelihoods do not depend on the plug being plowed. They use our facilities and then drive to their houses and towns where they live near to stores and hospitals.

The cost estimate to plow the plug that the Gazette's Brett French wrote was grossly exaggerated. I can assure you, the additional sales, lodging, and property taxes generated from the economic growth could more than offset any additional costs to the State of Montana. What is good for business is good for our community and our Republican leaders understand this. Open Highway U.S. Highway 212 so we can thrive.

Joelle Passerello

Cooke City