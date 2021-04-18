Letter to the editor: Hold NorthWestern Energy accountable

I'm writing to enlist your "no vote" on SB 379, having to do with absolving NorthWestern Energy's financial responsibilities for the continued operation of an aging and soon to be orphaned electric generating facility. If we are hoping to improve the general economy of Montana, this bill would be one of the worst things to do. Neither businesses nor individuals would be encouraged to move into an area where the cost of electricity was substantially higher than other areas. It is time to look to the future and encourage cleaner forms of energy production. The longer Colstrip operates, the more costly the eventual cleanup.
Few other states know better than Montana the horrors of corporate greed in exploiting resources and then using bankruptcy or other forms of maneuvering to avoid paying for the environmental degradation they caused and saddling the citizens for the costs of cleanup. Beyond that, the economic future for clean energy can provide good jobs for Montanans, while providing continued needed energy. For the sake of the air we breathe, the water we drink, the land we live on, farm, and recreate on, it is past time to stop encouraging coal-fired electric generation. The citizens of Montana are relying on you to do the right thing.
Donald Arendt
Billings