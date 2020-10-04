 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Holding head in shame

Letter to the editor: Holding head in shame

{{featured_button_text}}

People have begun to queue in long lines in Illinois and Minnesota to vote early. I will soon wait in line just to cast an absentee ballot into a mailbox near the courthouse to ensure my vote is counted. I won’t be holding my head in defiance, but in shame for what has transpired. It is not only the behavior in politics but the new mentality to say whatever and accept without fact albeit cruel, illegal or unethical just win no matter the cost. I have experienced the hatred, the constant lying, the inequities, the ramrod legislation, the name calling and the dwindling of our voices drowned. Yes, vote, and never let this happen again.

Ming Cabrera

chair, Yellowstone County Democrat

Central Committee

Billings

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News