Letter to the editor: Holding head in shame

People have begun to queue in long lines in Illinois and Minnesota to vote early. I will soon wait in line just to cast an absentee ballot into a mailbox near the courthouse to ensure my vote is counted. I won’t be holding my head in defiance, but in shame for what has transpired. It is not only the behavior in politics but the new mentality to say whatever and accept without fact albeit cruel, illegal or unethical just win no matter the cost. I have experienced the hatred, the constant lying, the inequities, the ramrod legislation, the name calling and the dwindling of our voices drowned. Yes, vote, and never let this happen again.