Letter to the editor: Honor is basis for other values

In the 19th century if you lied or called someone a liar you could find yourself defending your honor with pistols.

Today, in the U.S. military academies cadets are on their honor. They are expected to follow the rules without constant supervision. If you break a rule you must self-report. If you don’t, you are harboring a lie. If a fellow cadet is aware of the infraction and doesn’t report it, that cadet is an accomplice to the lie. Both have violated the honor code.

These are two examples of the importance placed on honor both today and in the past. People talk about values. Honor should be a value we all strive to achieve and a measure of our regard for others. Without honor other values such as freedom, equality and justice become nothing more than hollow words.

Ron Balas

Lewistown

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0