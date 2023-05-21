End of life care is essential for both the patient and their family. It may be a difficult topic, but it is important to know that hospice exists to provide care throughout the dying process. For the past five months, I have been volunteering at Stillwater Hospice to get a greater understanding of the importance of hospice in a person's life. My duties as a volunteer were to visit patients and help with bereavement clerical duties.

For my bereavement duties, I sent out comforting letters to families whose loved one had already passed. Each envelope includes a letter from the bereavement team, resources offered by the team, and tips and information about grief. Stillwater offers one-on-one grief support and grief groups.

The other part of my volunteering duties were to visit patients and provide companionship. One of my patients was a man who at first seemed annoyed by my presence, but as time went on he talked to me more about his life. By the end of the session, the supposedly grumpy, old man had a smile on his face. After every visit, I realized how important companionship is for dying patients, especially if the family is unable to see them.

Through this volunteering experience, I learned that hospice care is end-of-life care offered to both the patient and the family. The patient receives pain relievers and companionship, while the family is given information on how to handle grief. Hospice is essential to have the most comfortable death possible.

Emily Pfeffer

Billings