Letter to the editor: Hospitals should enforce vaccinating their staff

After reading the guest opinion letter from Corrine Hammond, RN recently in The Gazette, I was shocked, saddened and upset that an registered nurse would write such a silly statement. RNs are the mainstream of health care and are usually in direct patient care. Is she aware that by being unwilling to take the COVID-19 immunizations that she could pass COVID to them or her teammates?

She is taking a very callous regard to others' safety. She may well be placing herself in jeopardy of having her license suspended by the Montana State Board of Nursing. I was a Family Nurse Practitioner for 30 years and an Army medic for 10 years. I always followed science to the letter. That is what we are taught and what we take an oath to follow. I cannot support RN Hammond's position in any way, form or fashion.

We are a nation of rules and laws and I fully support all hospitals in having the right to enforce them. Politicians should stick to governing and stay out of health care where they have little knowledge. We who are trained, entrusted and licensed with the duty of providing patient health care must believe and practice under the guidance of science. There is no other option, period. I'm retired and I could not practice and exist in this crazy world of politics interfering where they have no right or knowledge to do so.