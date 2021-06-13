Letter to the editor: House flippers take heed

With over 300 years of architectural heritage defining our main streets, our suburbs, and our rural areas, Montana is distinguished by its assorted architectural styles. However, with surging populations, our state has been gentrifying rapidly — posing a serious problem for the local community. In recent years, Montana has become among the fastest growing states in the USA, and in cities like Bozeman, Missoula, and even Billings, house flipping is creeping its way into historic suburbia. While providing modern conveniences to outdated homes is practical and at times necessary, changing home aesthetics dramatically without understanding Montana’s culture and local community can be both damaging and reckless.
Montana has often maintained a hands-off approach in regard to historic preservation. Admittedly, this is not always a problem. In cities like Washington D.C., laws on architectural preservation invade on home owner’s ability to incorporate personal touches that improve home functionality and convenience. In Montana, owners have every right to personalize their homes to meet their individual or household needs.
However, house flipping often seeks to strip personality from a home rather than integrate it. House flippers from California to Connecticut often follow a recipe guide when renovating homes that seeks to replace eclectic styles with ones that appeal to a wider demographic. For our Victorian manors, our quaint wood cabins, and our ranch-style homes, this lost heritage is a casualty of renovation. So, to the house flippers near and far, please take heed when redeveloping our state.
David Duplessis
Billings