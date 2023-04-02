This week, the House was focused on passing a conservative state budget. House Bill 2, the budget bill, passed a preliminary House on a party line vote. House Republicans voted against 14 amendments and $178 million in new spending that was proposed by Democrats. House Republicans did good work on this budget to keep it fiscally conservative and appropriate during the day-long floor session debate. HB2 continues to address the critical state-funded needs and services that the people of Montana expect in the future.

There are several constitutional amendments that are being introduced by Republican lawmakers that protect the Montana way of life. The future of our rights as Montanans depends on the work we can accomplish this session. One of the constitutional amendments I am supporting is aimed to get money out of judicial elections. I believe that judges shouldn’t be politicians, which is why I am supporting a constitutional amendment that gets money out of judicial elections. This is done so by requiring that supreme court justices be appointed rather than elected.

In addition, there have been hundreds of House bills sent to the Senate. House Bill 505, a bill that I introduced, will increase the funeral insurance policy or certificate limit from $15,000 to $25,000. HB 505 was heard in Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs committee and is waiting executive action.

Nelly Nicol

Billings