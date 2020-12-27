Letter to the editor: House Rules Committee followed protocol

Dr. Patricia M. Denke's recent (Dec. 20, 2020) letter incorrectly characterized events which occurred during a meeting of the House Rules Committee of the Montana Legislature. Perhaps the writer is not aware of the rules of decorum and the procedures in place during committee hearings and the convening of the Legislature as a whole.

During the hearing in question, the Rules Committee was discussing a proposed amendment to Legislative Rules. Rep. Maryann Dunwell, appearing remotely, proceeded to read a letter from a constituent that did not pertain to the proposed amendment. As an incoming fourth-term legislator, Rep. Dunwell should be well aware that comments made during hearings are required to be relevant to the topic being discussed. Rep. Dunwell was asked to keep her comments to the current discussion and she ignored those repeated requests resulting in objections by another committee member. Rep. Dunwell's refusal to keep her comments to the discussion at hand eventually led to the committee chairman asking that her audio be muted.